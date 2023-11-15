WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The large yellow buildings on Chapline Street that served for years as the Kepner Funeral Homes, have a new future now.



They’ve been purchased by Attorney Teresa Toriseva.



The building at 1308 Chapline will become the new home of Toriseva Law, once it’s refreshed and refurbished.



The elevated walkway connecting the two buildings will be removed.



And the other building at 1314 Chapline will become something completely different.

“The second building in these properties is going to be a fully functioning law office that’s available for rental for any out-of-town lawyers or out-of-area lawyers who try cases and significant motions here. A place for your witnesses to gather, other lawyers, meetings, even your staff.” Toriseva, Toriseva Law

“The Kepner properties are beautiful properties that came up on the market this past year. And we were thrilled at the time to see that Josh and Teresa were moving, wanting to move downtown. And we feel with the new buyers and the energy that’s going on in downtown Wheeling that we feel these buildings are gonna continue to be a landmark for our downtown area.” Lee Paul IV, President/Broker, Paull Associates Teresa

They say the buildings were built in the late 1860s and are good examples of federal and Georgian style architecture.

They say the location is perfect for a law office because it’s between the Ohio County courthouse and the federal courthouse.

Toriseva Law is set to move in, in May or June