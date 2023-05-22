WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Five local attorneys from Bordas & Bordas have been selected as 2023 West Virginia and Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.

Attorneys Jamie Bordas, Geoffry Brown, Scott Blass, Jason Causey, and Richard Monahan were selected as 2023 West Virginia Super Lawyers, and attorney Tom Anderson was selected as a 2023 Pennsylvania Super Lawyer.

Outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas are selected for this honor through peer recognition and professional achievement.

This is Jamie Bordas’ 10th year being selected as a West Virginia Super lawyer and says that Bordas & Bordas is proud to represent the Ohio Valley against big corporations.

”I think it’s pretty unusual for a firm of our size to have this many lawyers selected as super lawyers. That really, I think, says a lot about who we’re hiring and who we include among our attorneys. The people are going to get good representation from us, whether it’s me working on your case or one of the other attorneys here, we’ve tried to make sure that our entire team is made up of good attorneys.” Jamie Bordas – Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

Super lawyers are selected annually, and many of these attorneys selected have been selected multiple times.

Bordas & Bordas has offices in Pittsburgh, Wheeling, St. Clairsville, and Moundsville, working on cases in many areas of law.

Congratulations to the 2023 Super Lawyers!