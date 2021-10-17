Local author pens Wheeling murder mystery

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A brand new novel captures the history of Wheeling.



Local author Chuck Wood details the history of the Friendly City, but it’s got a twist. It’s mixed with a murder mystery.



The book is called, Wheeling 1850: The Body in the Cave, and it’s the first novel in a three-part series.



Each novel will have a different theme.



This one tackles technology in Wheeling, slavery and women’s rights in 1850. Wood’s novel ties in science and mystery with Wheeling’s history.

You can find Wood’s novel on Amazon.