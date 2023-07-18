WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley got a sneak peek into one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and they did so with pink records, pink balloons, and pink outfits to get into the spirit.

It’s a #Barbie Party at @nailcityrecord!💖🎶🪩✨💿



They’re hosting an official listening party for the Barbie Movie album! “Barbie” comes to theaters this Friday, but Nail City Records has early access to the soundtrack for anyone to come listen to and purchase!💕 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/eRPbAHl32Z — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) July 18, 2023

The Barbie movie comes out Friday, but Nail City Records held an early album listening party for where everyone was welcome in their best Barbie fit to dance the night away to the new songs from the movie.

The dolls in attendance were asked to dress up as their best Barbie or Ken to get a first listen with prizes, merchandise, and dreamhouse worthy photo-ops.

”Personally, it’s surreal. I’m a millennial. I grew up with Barbie. To be able to throw an official Barbie listening party, to have all these official giveaways, all the swag, all the cool stuff is just, just a great opportunity. It’s something that we work to work towards. We try to get our connections and we try to bring those things to Wheeling and now that we’ve brought them, all we have to is to prove that Wheeling has people that are coming up that want this. So, we will keep having those listening parties.” Molly B.H. – Store Owner/Manager, Nail City Record

The CD was available for preorder with an exclusive song only available at their store during the listening party!

Barbie comes to theaters July 21st.