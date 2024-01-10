WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Following the creative way Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration assisted the downtown eateries during the streetscape project, The Raymond James Wheeling Wealth Management Team wants to do its part and take it one step further.

Over the next eight weeks, they are going to provide food from the downtown eateries to different charities throughout the Ohio Valley.

Being located in downtown Wheeling, they are ecstatic about the infrastructure enhancements that are underway, but keeping those local businesses open is critical.

“If we are not supporting our downtown businesses at the end of all this, we’re going to be left with beautiful landscaping and sidewalks and no one around to enjoy it. So we are steadfast in our commitment to the down town business district, so we want to really help support you know a lot of those downtown restaurants as best we can.” Steve Waters – Private Wealth Advisor, Raymond James

He says they believe this is a great way to also give back to the nonprofits in the area who do such amazing work throughout the Ohio Valley.