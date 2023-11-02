The Market Cafe’ recently closed one of its locations but is planning on opening a new location in Wheeling.

The Market Cafe, which operated on the corner of Market Street, has closed up shop. The good news is they already had another location open in the green market house, which is also located on Market Street in Centre Market.

The Market Cafe said they have a lot more space and seating in the green market house and are currently working on expanding and opening things up more.

You can visit the Market Cafe from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week.

But that’s not all! The Market Cafe recently said they will be opening another location at Nicky’s Garden Center, which is near Oglebay, in the very near future.

At the Nicky’s Garden location, the Market Cafe plans to have plenty of outside seating and a playground for the kids so that parents can sit and enjoy coffee while their kids play. The cafe will also feature fire pits and have games to play.

This new location plans to have a different vibe and menu.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, November 2, 2023)