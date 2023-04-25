WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

You might think it’s too early to think about a Christmas tree.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But the owners of Warwood Tool realized the timing was actually perfect.

This year’s tree will come from the Monongahela National Forest in the mountain state.

It will be cut down in the fall and will tour the state, stopping in different cities, possibly including Wheeling, before it heads off to Washington, D.C.

“We were researching different marketing opportunities to try and announce our new axe,” said Chris Azur, Warwood Tool president. “We saw that the Christmas tree was coming out of West Virginia this year, so we thought it would be absolutely perfect. You know, we’re a historic old West Virginia company so we want to be a part of it. We tried to see if they would cut it down with our axe. They were like, no, it’s a big production, and they’ve got a whole way to do it.”

Warwood Tool’s new product is called the Pulaski Axe.

It is specifically for battling wildfires, and was designed by a firefighter named Pulaski.

Every year, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree comes from a different national forest in the country.

It’s generally 60 to 80 feet tall.

It’s also called The People’s Christmas Tree.