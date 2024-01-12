A local educator needs help from the public to get her students to WesBanco Arena to see the Harlem Globetrotters.

Dorothy Vannest put out a message on Facebook saying she wants to take all her after school students from Bellaire Elementary, Bellaire Middle School, Bellaire High School, Bridgeport Middle School and Martins Ferry Middle School to watch the Harlem Globetrotters in Wheeling.

Vannest says her grants would not cover tickets for all her students but can provide school bus transportation to the game.

Vannest says she has already been contacted with some donations but if you would like to help you can send a check to East Central Ohio ESC, 67400 Betty Lee Way, St Clairsville OH 43950 or you can send money by Venmo which is @Dorothy-Vannest.

“My heart is absolutely overflowing tonight with the people in our valley that are coming together to raise our children….. it definitely takes a village,” Vannest said in one of her posts.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Wheeling at the WesBanco Arena on March 25. You can purchase tickets for the game, here.