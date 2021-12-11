Local hospitals are being pushed to capacity due to COVID

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hospitals during the pandemic are being pushed to capacity and beyond.

In Wheeling, Dr. John Holloway says the crisis can be seen locally as well as nationwide.

He said patients suffering from COVID are …In his words…”terribly sick and terribly demanding…. BECAUSE of how sick they are.”

And there aren’t enough health care professionals to fill the need.

Many of the health workers are overworked. And they just, it’s just too much stress and so they’ve given up. And so there is a nationwide shortage of health care workers. So beds are there. But there’s just not enough people around to take care of these individuals because of the pressure and hours they’ve had to work to take care of some very very sick people. And then the tragedy of how many of them don’t live.

Dr. John Holloway, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Holloway said health care professionals during this time are physically and emotionally exhausted.
And many are retiring or choosing to leave the profession.

