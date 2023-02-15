WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Leadership has been a main aspect that the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce is focusing on for the community and their newest leadership opportunity is coming up.

If you’re a business owner, in a management position, or influence people in any way and want to better yourself and your skills, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce’s LIVE2LEAD event is coming up to provide experience from one of the top leadership gurus in the world.

John Maxwell is a world-renowned leadership expert and his rebroadcast will open the conference to a local panel on leadership development, including Dr. Tim Elmore and author Patrick Lencioni.

The LIVE2LEAD conference will be held on Wednesday February 22 at the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino and Racetrack beginning with a networking breakfast at 7:30AM and wrapping up the conference at 12:30PM.

Mike Howard from the Chamber of Commerce says that this is an incredible opportunity to spark the best in yourself and your workplace.

”I just think it’s such a great thing that we can bring this caliber of training to the Ohio Valley. I’m not sure – you have leadership training here and there – but of this caliber to have John Maxwell’s Group a part of this in a rebroadcast, but then also some local leaders. I think it’s a unique type of seminar and we’re glad to be able to bring it here and we certainly appreciate our title sponsor WesBanco for helping us out.” Mike Howard – Vice President of Membership, Events & Education, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

The LIVE2LEAD conference is open to the public and tickets are $49 each.