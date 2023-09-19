A local martial arts studio recently posted to social media that they created two events because of “some disturbing events locally in the past few weeks”

Stone Martial Arts in Wheeling said on Facebook that they are hosting a 1-hour self-defense class for all school-age kids on Saturday, September 23, for $5.00 a student.

That class has since sold out but the studio decided to open a second class for September 30th at 10 am.

Stone Martial Arts is also running a special where all new students in October will receive a free uniform ($30 value)

Classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and tuition is $70 a month.

If you have questions you can contact Stone Martial Arts at 304-238-8803, on Facebook here, or on their website.

Stone Martial Arts is located at 36 Washington Ave, Wheeling, WV.

The studio did not go into what specific events were disturbing.