WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A special tribute was made to several of our fallen soldiers this Memorial Day.

Team Red, White and Blue of Wheeling met at the Heritage Port Flagpole to embark on a special journey called Memorial Miles.

The team walked one second for each soldier that was killed in action in the Afghanistan war. In total they ended up walking for forty-one minutes and two seconds through the streets of Downtown Wheeling.

The purpose of the event was to remember the many brothers and sisters that were lost while fighting for our country.

”Most of us are military or former military, and those were more than just friends to us, they were brothers and sisters. It is a day to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, so that our nation would remain free.” Paul Smathers – Captain of Team RWB Wheeling and Vietnam Veteran

Team RWB is a nonprofit support group that promotes health and wellness for all veterans, and is free to join.

The team thanks everyone who came out to walk as well as those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country’s freedom.