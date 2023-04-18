WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Veterans and their friends and family with business ideas took to the stage at the Towngate Theater for the “Vetrepreneurs Pitch Competition.”

Local “vetrepreneurs” pitched their business ideas tonight at the Towngate Theatre! This is all part of Bridging Innovation Week 2023 – WV’s premier entrepreneurship event.



The hope is to receive resources and funds to move their ideas forward! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Q9R3jf0fUG — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) April 18, 2023

This competition is part of the larger Bridging Innovation Week for entrepreneurs.

Veterans who are also entrepreneurs had the chance to pitch their business plan to move their companies selling anything from sleeping systems, classes, trees and so much more forward.

Each veteran who applied received coaching through the Morris L. Hayhurst Launch Lab at WVU and the finalists competed tonight for specific resources to further their ideas and their businesses.

This pitch competition is the first of its kind, but organizers said it will not be the last.