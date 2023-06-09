A local Ohio Valley woman died after a motorcycle crash on Friday morning.

Officials say a crash happened around 1:20 a.m, police and fire department personnel were dispatched to the Interstate 70 Exit 1B eastbound off-ramp where two people riding a motorcycle crashed into the concrete barrier.

The passenger/rider of the motorcycle, identified as Missy Ann Grubba, 44 of Wheeling was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment. Alcohol is believed to be a factor and charges are pending.

Wheeling police say their reconstruction team and detective division responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

