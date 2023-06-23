WHEELING, W.Va. — A portion of Downtown Wheeling may be getting a much-needed rehab.

Desmone and Tipping Point have announced a series of collaborative efforts with local nonprofits to maximize the community impact on the 1400 Market Block.

The developers have unveiled new renderings, showcasing a transformative vision for the area that could include a coffee shop or a restaurant.

“Collaboration with nonprofits is a cornerstone of community development, by working together, we can leverage our collective resources and expertise to create a more significant impact. The partnerships formed for the Wheeling Lofts project exemplify this approach. It’s not just about building new structures; it’s about building a stronger, more vibrant community. This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal.” Jim Ambrose | President | Tipping Point

The YWCA of Wheeling, Helping Heroes, and Grow Ohio Valley have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), or non-legal binding agreement, with Desmone and Tipping Point.

According to the press release these partnerships aim to establish a framework of collaboration at the development in both the residential and commercial portions, maximizing proactive impacts on the community.

The YWCA will share information and resources on affordable housing and job creation within the development for low-income residences. This includes job postings for building maintenance positions, coffee shop or restaurant personnel to women in the YWCA Maintenance Training Program, as well as support for the organization’s rehabilitation program for women in recovery or returning to society after incarceration.

In a similar fashion, the partnership with Helping Heroes will focus on providing affordable housing units within Wheeling Lofts for low-income veterans. The organization provides support services for veterans. The primary goal is to help veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless achieve housing stability.

Grow Ohio Valley, a nonprofit with a mission to improve access to fresh, locally grown food, has agreed to assist in initiatives for future food service tenants and the organization’s network of local farmers.