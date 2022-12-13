WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

There is some good news for the Wheeling Police Department.

Lt. Josh Sanders recently graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Josh joins a club of roughly 1% of sworn police officers in the United States selected to attend this training opportunity the last 10 weeks at the FBI training academy.

He took classes on emotional intelligence, officer safety and wellness, and navigating leadership crisis.

“I think it’s going to help myself be a better law enforcement officer and hopefully a better leader for the Wheeling Police Department. I’m hoping to instill some of the things that I learned, some of our other aspects of policing.

Lt. Josh Sanders – Wheeling Police Department

Sanders becomes the third active member of the WPD who is an FBI NA graduate.

They hope to send more officers in the future.