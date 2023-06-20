WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Secretary of State and now governor candidate Mac Warner was at Generations Restaurant & Pub talking to people about his ideas for the Mountain State on West Virginia Day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WHEELING: WV Secretary of State & Governor Candidate @MacWarnerforWV stopped at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling to celebrate West Virginia Day! He answered questions from the public and shared his ideas for his campaign for Governor. @WTRF7News @wvsosoffice pic.twitter.com/hd4q7XPRbE — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) June 21, 2023

Some of these include improving education, fighting the opioid crisis, improving infrastructure, improving the economy, and preserving energy.

Warner answered questions from the public and added that as the Secretary of State, he is responsible for elections and West Virginia has risen to the top nationally in election integrity.

”We’ve taken off over 400,000 names on the voter registration list here in West Virginia. And so that or that is 400,000 opportunities for fraud that no longer exist. And the people in West Virginia get that. It resonates with them. They want that integrity. They want voter I.D. They want the people voting on Election Day under the watchful eye of trained observers from both parties. That’s the most secure form of election. So that’s the message that I carry as secretary of state.” Mac Warner – WV Secretary of State

Warner says he has been to all 55 counties in West Virginia and looks forward to continuing visiting them throughout his campaign not only as Secretary of State, but now as a candidate for governor.