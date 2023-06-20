WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

For more than two decades they’ve been a staple of the Ohio Valley.

Main Street Bank celebrated their 22nd Anniversary Tuesday.



The bank threw an “All American Cookout” bash to share their achievements with employees, customers, and shareholders.



Main Street Bank recently merged with Wayne Savings Community Bank and officials say it brought together two high-performing community banks to better serve their customers.



Hall of Fame Cafe did the catering for the massive milestone celebration.