Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The rainy weather cleared just in time for the Friendly City to spread some holiday cheer at this year’s Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade.

Some changes had to be made to the traditional parade route this year to avoid the construction in downtown Wheeling. The route spanned 7/10ths of a mile this year, which was the same as last year.

But those changes and even the bad weather didn’t stop people from coming out to celebrate the holiday season.

“The quality was wonderful, the fans were all out, the community loves it and our bank really loves supporting it for sure…I think the route ended up really nice. I mean we had a really nice crowd. Santa Clause came down, lit the tree and in the end every, of the 83 units did a great job for us.” Rich Lucas, President and CEO of Main Street Bank

This was Main Street Bank’s 7th year as the parade’s main sponsor, and they prepare for it all year long.

7NEWS Sports Director Scott Nolte and 7NEWS anchor Taylor Long served as hosts.