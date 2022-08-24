The Main Street Bridge in Wheeling is closed.

The bridge is closed, so the West Virginia Department of Highways can use a crane to lift stones that fell into Wheeling Creek.

The stones fell into the creek after a crash killed two people.

Wheeling police say they are still trying to identify the two people that died in the crash.

Main Street Bridge is expected to be closed all day Wednesday.

All traffic will be maintained across the Chapline Street Bridge.

Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area.