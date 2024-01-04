A Wheeling man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fighting with police.

Around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Wheeling Police officers say they were executing an arrest warrant in the 500 block of S. Huron Street on Wheeling Island on 45-year-old David Frederick Simon, Jr.

Simon was allegedly being arrested on an initial destruction of property charge.

Officers say they encountered Simon at the residence, he became uncooperative and combative towards officers, punching them several times.

Simon had to be tased by officers before being taken into custody.

Simon was transported to Reynolds Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation and then to the Northern Regional Jail.

Simon is now facing one count of obstructing and four counts of battery on a police officer.