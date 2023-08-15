One person has been arrested and charged after an alleged malicious assault incident Monday evening in East Wheeling.

Wheeling Police say they were called to the Salvation Army on 16th Street around 9:20 p.m. for a report of two men fighting inside. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Police then located the second man involved and detained him.

Police say the victim received initial treatment by Wheeling Fire Department personnel and later was transported to WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

Arrested and charged with malicious assault is Tanner Matthew Aeiker, 21 of Pomeroy, Ohio. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail, pending a court arraignment.