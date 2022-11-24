WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Wheeling Police officers were dispatched to a disorder call, possibly involving a firearm in the 100 block of Virginia Street on Wheeling Island.

Upon arriving and subsequent investigation, officers arrested Aaron Dwayne Payne II, age 32 of Wheeling. Payne was charged with the following:

Burglary Fugitive from Justice (Outstanding warrant from Belmont County, Ohio) Possession of a firearm while being prohibited

There were no injuries during this incident that involved multiple subjects in a couple of apartment units.

Payne was transported to the Northern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.