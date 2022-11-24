WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder. Arriving on scene, officers observed a vehicle pulling off of the street near the bar and driving in an erratic manner. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect accelerated and allegedly fled in his vehicle.

Officers initially terminated the pursuit due to it entering a residential neighborhood. Officers reinitiated pursuing after observing the suspect crash into a parked vehicle and continue on recklessly.

Officers coordinated a precision stop using STOP Sticks (Tire Deflation Device) along National Road in the Fulton area. The vehicle became disabled and stopped shortly after where the suspect was taken into custody in the Perkins Restaurant parking lot.

Arrested was Husam Alkahtani, age 31. Alkahtani provided a Wheeling address but possessed a New York operators license. He was charged with the following:

Battery Destruction of Property Fleeing While DUI Defrauding an Innkeeper Leaving the scene of an accident

Alkahtani was transported to the Northern Regional Jail. There were no injuries involved with this incident.