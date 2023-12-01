UPDATE 12/1/2023 11:04 am- Robert Allen Baker, 53, of Wellsburg, has been charged by the Wheeling Police Department with robbery, malicious assault, grand larceny, and assault during the commission of a felony. This stems from Wednesday’s armed robbery on River Road in North Wheeling at Lilly’s

Baker allegedly was armed with a knife, robbed an employee, and left the scene.

The employee was injured during the altercation and was taken to Wheeling Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

——————————————————————————————-

BROOKE COUNTY– An Ohio Valley man has been arrested for kidnapping and other serious crimes.

Deputies in Brooke County say they responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Glass Lane, Wellsburg, WV.

Officials say the owner of the establishment was able to detain a female subject, but a man ran into the woods.

K9 Duke was sent out to track the suspect.

Duke was able to track the suspect about 3/4 mile into the woods, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Arrested was Robert “Bobby” Allen Baker, from Brooke County, on charges of malicious wounding, brandishing a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.

Baker is currently in the Northern Regional Jail.

The female was not arrested and is under investigation.