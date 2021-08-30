Man arrested in Elm Grove for possessing methamphetamine

A local man is facing a criminal charge after Wheeling Police say they found illegal narcotics and drug-using materials on him.

Around 2 a.m., Monday, Wheeling Police say they observed two people riding bicycles on the sidewalk of the Elm Grove Shilling Bridge.

When police stopped to talk to the individuals, the officer identified one man for having an active arrest warrant out of Belmont County, Ohio for failure to appear.

He was immediately detained, and during a search of the suspect, police say they found methamphetamine, pills, drug-using materials, and money on him.

As a result, John William Shaw, 39 of Triadelphia was arrested and is charged with possession with intent to deliver.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.