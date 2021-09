WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Daniel Isaac Eugene Wines was arrested early Tuesday morning for attempted murder in connection with Monday’s shooting at Dugger’s Market on 29th street.

Wheeling Police responded to an incident after a call came in around 2:45 PM reporting of shots fired.

Police say a shooting took place around the parking lot of Duggar’s Market and the victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

The severity of the person’s injury is unknown at this time.

