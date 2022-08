WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday.

Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers.

Wheeling Police were on scene investigating.

The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital.

WHEELING: Fire and Police of are on scene on what officials say is a man falling out of a six story window. We are working to learn more. Stay with @WTRF7News for more details. pic.twitter.com/h5j1QDqLGK — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) August 3, 2022

There is no information on the man’s condition.

7News will update you with any new information, as soon as we get it.