OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Circuit Court Grand Jury has returned indictments against an 18-year-old California man, Robert Paul Thompson.

You may recall that this past September, Thompson was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car in the Perkins Restaurant parking lot on National Road in Wheeling. He then reportedly fled the scene on foot but was arrested by police soon after.

He’s been charged with one felony count of Attempted Murder, a felony count of First Degree Robbery, and five felony counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.