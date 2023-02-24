WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man on Wheeling Island.

Police say 70-year-old Ernest Andrew Stewart was part of an incident on Thursday night.

It happened in the 400 black of South Huron Street around 11:00 p.m.

Wheeling Police say they were called to that area for a report of a male victim that had been stabbed after an argument.

The victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital and remains there for treatment.

Ernest Andrew Stewart is described as a black male, about 5’11” tall with brown eyes and weights about 165 pounds.

He is charged with malicious wounding.

Anyone with any information can call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 or rime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley at 877-TIPS4US.

Stay with 7News for any updates.