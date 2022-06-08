WHEELING, W.Va. – The Market Street Bridge, located in Center Wheeling is closed until further notice after an overnight fire underneath the span caused damage to the structure, according to the Wheeling Fire Department.

The Wheeling Fire Department was called to the bridge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a homeless encampment caught fire.

WFD notified the West Virginia Division of Highways, who will preform a inspection of the bridge. Motorists are advised to use the Main Street or Chapline Street bridges for a detour.