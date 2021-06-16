May the best board win! Restaurants go head-to-head to show off their Charcuterie Board skills.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) All it takes to compete is showcasing a Charcuterie board with a dash of creativity.

But winning is half the battle.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce put on the very inaugural event — with trays and trays of meats, cheeses, veggies and a whole bunch of taste tasting.

Not one board is quite like the next.

But all of them showed off very impressive displays — as they face the ultimate test of showmanship, skill level, and unique appeal.

It’s up to five judges and the people’s choice to decide if they have what it takes.

But this event isn’t just about showing off your skills or even taste-testing, it also gives back to the community.

” It’s rewarding because we, as a chamber host events monthly, but we haven’t been able to have events for a long time. So, It’s just great, and it couldn’t of gone off any better.” Erikka Storch, President of Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

“It’s so great. It showcases all the things that make Wheeling, West Virginia almost heaven. So, we’ve got arts, culture, some amazing food here. People may think of West Virginia, and they might not think about all these things, but it’s events like this that we do that put West Virginia on the map to showcase the best and the brightest.” Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of Tourism for West Virginia

Eighteen signed up to compete – but only two in each category walk away with 1st and second place trophies.

Organizers say the funds from this event will go into community initiatives.