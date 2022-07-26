WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While Wheeling’s State of the City Address serves as a way to update residents on the progress of major projects, it’s also to honor those who work tirelessly to make the city a great place to live and work.

On Tuesday, Mayor Glenn Elliott recognized a number of individuals, including two award winners.

Jack Fahey was the recipient of the Gateway Award for his distinguished career in public service.

Throughout that career he served as a City Councilman, Mayor, County Commissioner, a member of the House of Delegates and on a number of other boards and commissions.

It’s tremendous. Wheeling is such a great place to live and it was a great place to be in politics. I started in 1971 when I ran for council and then I was elected mayor by the incoming council in 1975. Then I took two years off and then I was in County Commission for 12-years. Took two years off and went to the Legislature. Jack Fahey, Gateway Award Recipient

Fahey said one of the projects he’s most proud of was getting the creeks cleaned up to prevent flooding through the Wheeling Creek Watershed Project.

He also told 7News his biggest supporter through it all was his wife of 72-years.

John Nanny was honored with the Community Spirit Award.

John Nany’s daughter and family pose with members of Wheeling City Council after he was honored at the State of the City Address.

He was a Marine Corps veteran and worked throughout his life to advocate for his fellow veterans. Nanny was a Past Commander of American Legion Post #1 and also instrumental in bringing the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to Heritage Port.

Nanny was equally as active in advocating for children. He co-founded Youth Services System, founded the West Virginia Youth Advocate Program and ran Mountaineer Boys State for a time.

Nanny passed away earlier this year.

We as a family watched him, he was busy from the first moment we remember until weeks before he passed away making Wheeling his mission and doing everything he could for kids services, of course for veteran services, so it means an awful lot. Beth Gerken, John Nanny’s Daughter

Mayor Elliott also recognized many other individuals for their contributions to developing the city and for community service. That list includes:

David H. McKinley

Dean Connors

Betsy Sweeny

Bill Cornforth

Dr. William Mercer

Loma Nevels

If you’d like to watch the full State of the City Address, click here.