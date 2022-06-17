WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

In 2021 the McLure Hotel came under new ownership.

Roxby Development is in the process of renovating the entire building.. creating a new chapter for the historic hotel.

The exterior was repainted, the lobby and staircase was painted, the chandelier was cleaned and the rooms are being renovated one by one.

Walls are also filled with local artists works!

Workers are so thrilled to show off all the hard work they have been doing with the community.

“It’s exciting to see it grow. It’s exciting to see it being taken care of and nuitured and just brought back to it’s glory, and creating a new history for it. Latoya Johnson – Front Desk Night Auditor

The McLure Hotel open house will take place on West Virginia Day, on Monday from 4 to 7 PM.

Locals can enjoy tours of the hotel, food and drink specials at the newly re-opened McLure House Bar and Grill.