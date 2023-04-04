Heavy metal pioneers, Metallica, are about to release their new album 72 Seasons on April 14, their first album since 2016.

Fans of the band will get to experience the album in a unique way in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Nail City Record will be hosting an official listening party for Metallica’s newest album, 72 Seasons, on April 14, at 7 pm.

This global listening party is sponsored and promoted by the band and will feature the album played in full for attendees.

This event will celebrate the release of Metallica’s newest album and offer a unique opportunity for fans to purchase exclusive vinyl records, CDs, and cassettes. Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to participate in an exciting giveaway featuring exclusive promo items.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this official Metallica listening party for 72 Seasons,” said Jonathan Napier, Nail City Record Owner. “Metallica has been a huge influence on the music industry for decades, and we know that their fans are passionate and dedicated. We can’t wait to come together and experience the new album as a community.”

Vagabond Kitchen will be serving up a special Metallica 72 Seasons-themed cocktail, curated by the culinary rockstar chef Matt Welch.

The event will kick off at 7 pm, with the full album played for all attendees. Afterward, the winner of the giveaway will be announced