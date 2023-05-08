WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but for organizations like NAMI Greater Wheeling, Ohio County Family Resource Network, and The ReEntry Alliance for the Ohio Valley – discussions on mental health are a priority year-round.

NAMI Greater Wheeling invited motivational speaker Reed Byers to speak on his experiences with addiction and mental illness. His purpose of creating solutions to social challenges aims to inspire communities to making change. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/tLwurV1nzl — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 8, 2023

They invited Reed Byers – a professional speaker, peer recovery support specialist, advocate and consultant – to speak on his experience with addiction and mental illness and how he turned his life around.

Byers began using drugs 15 years ago when he lived in Raleigh, North Carolina and was diagnosed with mental illness 10 years ago. He became homeless and was incarcerated five years ago for trafficking drugs and his substance abuse disorder.

Three years ago, he turned his life around and is now working with non-profits, recovery groups, and developing youth programs to coordinate stigma reduction campaigns.

He owes his recovery to his mentor and says his message to everyone is that if the people that are sick and need help don’t have that one person, we can’t expect them to succeed, and it is our job as a community to do more to support them.

”The goal tonight and the goal this month and ideally year-round is for people to feel empowered if they choose to share the difficult times they’ve had in their life, to share when they’ve had to take off work and go seek inpatient or outpatient help or the drug problems they’ve developed or the problems they’re facing with their families to share their struggles openly so we can talk about them, and it’s only when we talk about them that can we work towards a solution together.” Reed Byers – Motivational Speaker/Consultant/Coach, Reed Byers – Change Agent

Reed Byers is now the owner of Reed Byers – Change Agent, with the mission of creating innovative solutions to social challenges and says that getting in touch with the organizations in the community is the first step.