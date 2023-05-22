WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy has been holding meetings across the Mountain State to educate communities on the state’s finances and where state dollars are going.

Monday night the presentation made its way to Ohio County to inform about how one-time monies like severance taxes, for example, have affected long-term financial decisions and the potential consequences that could result from that.

FULL PRESENTATION:

Some main points brought up were local EMS workers and facilities, higher education, and competitive salaries between the tri-state area.

”I think that what we’re looking for is accountability, right? You know, Charleston is painting one picture, a very rosy picture, an overly rosy picture about what’s going on. But the reality is much, much different. And so, you know, I think that, you know, the ultimate goal is for communities to feel empowered, to hold both the governor and the state lawmakers accountable for decisions they make with public dollars.” Seth DiStefano – Policy Outreach Director, West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy

So far, the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy has been to Barboursville, Parkersburg, Morgantown, Grafton, and now Wheeling, and they plan to continue throughout the rest of the state.