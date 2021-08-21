Mountaineer Brewfest returns, donates proceeds to A Special Wish Foundation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call it the summer’s biggest party.

Mountaineer Brewfest was back at Wheeling’s Heritage Port.

Saturday was the seventh year for Brewfest, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Some of the Mountain State’s favorite breweries were pouring samples for beer enthusiasts. There was also plenty of food and live music to enjoy.

All the proceeds from this year’s event benefit A Special Wish Foundation Ohio Valley Chapter.

I cannot say enough about our community here in the Upper Ohio Valley. They are truly wonderful. You see it in everything we do. Whether it’s attending our events, donating to our organization, I just cannot stress how wonderful the community is and they really rally around something like this. Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish Foundation Ohio Valley Chapter

O’Grady said A Special Wish was unable to fulfill any wishes, or even have any fundraisers last year due to COVID-19.

It’s amazing. COVID stopped so many things, but the one thing it didn’t stop was children getting sick. They still became ill unfortunately, but on the bright side if we can do something to put a smile on their face, and their family’s as well, that means everything to us. Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish Foundation Ohio Valley Chapter

O’Grady is grateful to Brewfest for the donation. The organization has granted two wishes so far this year.