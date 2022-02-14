OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. —

Wheeling Police announced Monday five people have been criminally charged in a robbery investigation that occurred last month on Wheeling Island. Arrest warrants were obtained by WPD last week, and all suspects have since been jailed and arraigned in court.

Around 8:40 p.m., Jan. 23 patrol officers were called to Wheeling Island Casino for a report of two people who were reportedly assaulted and robbed in the parking lot. Initially, one of the victims told police they couldn’t remember much, as it happened too quickly. The second victim described the incident in more detail saying two white men robbed them of several items.

After police arrived at the scene to investigate, a WPD K9 Unit tracked the suspects to a nearby house on South Broadway Street, where police located items that were stolen from the victims. After further investigation, police determined the crime was planned by one of the victims, and several arrests were made. They include:

Megan Brooke Duerr, 47 of Wheeling, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery

Casey Nicole Adkins, 24 of Wheeling, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery

Colby Dale Adkins, 27 of Wheeling, one count of robbery

Derwin Scott Conway, 41 of Wheeling, one count of robbery

Dylon Brodrick Hrastnik, 21 of Wheeling, one count of robbery

A $10,000 bond was sent for Duerr and Casey Adkins. Bond was set at $5,000 for Colby Adkins, Conway and Hrastink. All were taken to the Northern Regional Jail. The case was investigated primarily by Officer Brenden Ross and additional WPD patrol officers with assistance from the investigations division.

Mugshots were not available for all suspects.