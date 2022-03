Napolean Dynamite is coming to Wheeling.

The actors from the movie Napoleon Dynamite Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez will be in-person at the Capitol Theater to answer questions about the movie.

There will be a screening of the movie before the Q&A.

The event is scheduled for May 21.

Tickets for the event go on sale on April 1.

Heder is known for his famous role as Napoleon Dynamite in the movie while Efren Ramirez is known for his role as Pedro.