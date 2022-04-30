OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.

For DEA National Drug Take Back Day, the Medical Park Pharmacy at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital was as a drop off point for people to turn in unneeded medication for safe disposal.

OHIO COUNTY: DEA National Rx Take Back Day at WVU Medicine is off to a great start. They are here until 2 p.m. at the tower 5 entrance.



More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/7hijmKMG2Y — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 30, 2022 For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter.

This ongoing effort is to address drug abuse in the area. Pharmacy Manager Lance Gossett says by bringing old or unwanted prescriptions in, you could save a life.

We had a lady come today and her parents had died, and she brought us a nice big bag of medication that obviously they are not going to be use anymore and they don’t know how to dispose of them. Appropriate disposal is not just throwing them in the garbage anymore, they want them to be taken to a drop off place. I know the Wheeling Police Department has a 24/7 drop off there that people can take their medication. Lance Gossett, Pharmacy Manager

Studies show that most abused prescriptions drugs are obtained from family and friends home medicine cabinets.

If you missed out on today’s, drop off, there are 24/7 locations in counties across the Ohio Valley at most police departments.