WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Three members of the W.Va. National Guard are on the job at Elmhurst, and a fourth is expected Tuesday.

Executive Director Jamie Crow says they are extremely short-staffed due to COVID as well as resignations and retirements.

“We dispense medicines to about half of our 38 residents, so we need RNs and LPNs,” said Crow. “And we need round-the-clock medical staff here in case of emergency.”

She said they also need dietary workers and servers.

The guard members are coming from bases all over West Virginia, including Summersville, Kingwood, Charleston and Clarksburg.

Sgt. Rashell Davis said she’s glad to be able to help in any way she can.

The guard will remain at Elmhurst as long as they’re needed.

“Our staff members are fatigued,” said Crow. “There’s been no break for two years, and it’s worse now due to the shortage of employees.”

Anyone interested in employment is encouraged to apply online at www.Elmhurstpch.com or by calling (304) 242-0240.