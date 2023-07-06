WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2023 Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is quickly approaching, and with only a few weeks left before opening day, the board got together to make sure things are coming together for their 40th anniversary.

One main focus of the festival is the live entertainment, and on Wednesday, Donnie Iris unfortunately had to cancel his performance at this year’s festival due to health reasons.

In his place the Saturday of the festival will be The Skyliners – a nationally known doo-wop band from Pittsburgh.

”We really wanted to do something special for everybody this year, having the having it be the 40th anniversary. And so, you know, we’ve had some great sponsors and donations to help us to get a national act to come in and we’re very excited about it. Again, we’re disappointed that Donnie can’t be with us, but we’re also excited that The Skyliners can be with us.” Lou Contumelio – Entertainment Chairman, Italian heritage Festival

The Cavaliers and Spinning Jenny will open for The Skyliners.

The board is expecting 57 vendors at this year’s festival which is being held on July 28th, 29th, and 30th.