Neighborhood crime watch meetings back in action in Wheeling starting tonight

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling is about to resume a very grassroots effort to keep crime out of the Friendly City.

Neighborhood crime watch meetings are returning in person, beginning this week.

The Wheeling Police Department hosts them to encourage solutions through conversation in seven different neighborhoods.

The first one will take place for East Wheeling at the Coalition for the Homeless, tonight at 6 o’clock.

The coming weeks will include get-togethers on Wheeling Island, Warwood, Elm Grove and in other neighborhoods.