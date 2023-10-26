WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) St. Vincent de Paul Parish showed off their newest renovations with a blessing from Bishop Mark Brennan.

He blessed the new school entrance and hallway Thursday morning followed by a luncheon.

This past year they were able to build an ADA accessible gym entrance, and ADA compliant bathrooms for students and staff

They also received new celling tile, carpet tile, and new LED lighting throughout the hallways.

School officials say they started fundraising for this through their One Mission One Day campaign two years ago.

“We’re very proud and happy to have this renovation done so we can continue to upgrade our spaces to sustain our mission and help us provide an exceptional education for our students and families.” Jarett Kuhns – Principal St. Vincent de Paul Parish

The Diocese of Wheeling Charleston contributed two matching grants, totaling $100,00 to the project.