A new candy shop is expected to open in Wheeling.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is expected to open at 30 22nd Street, next to Centre Market.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is known for its vast selection of nostalgic candy, international confections, over 250 varieties of Glass Bottled Craft Soda Pop, and an impressive collection of quirky novelty gifts, toys, & games.

Grandpa Joe’s also has a $5 Candy Buffet.

An opening date has not been announced at this time.

You can find more information about Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop on their website