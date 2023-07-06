A new candy shop is set to open today (Thursday) in Wheeling.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will open at 30 22nd Street, next to Centre Market at 4:05 PM.

Store hours plan to be as followed (except for today):

Monday-Thursday 10am-9pm

Friday 10am-10pm

Saturday 9am-10pm

Sunday 10am-9pm

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is known for its vast selection of nostalgic candy, international confections, over 250 varieties of Glass Bottled Craft Soda Pop, and an impressive collection of quirky novelty gifts, toys, & games.

Grandpa Joe’s also has a $5 Candy Buffet.

You can find more information about Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop on their website