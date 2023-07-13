WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You see it from the steel beams and the orange cones.

Wheeling’s Main Street is undergoing not just a makeover, but a reinvention.

And while we’re all looking forward to improved sidewalks and smoother roads, only one of those projects give our visitors a first impression.

Wheeling National Heritage Area Foundation has announced they are funding the development firm Tipping Point to plan the Wheeling Gateway Project.

They will be planning the former Wheeling Inn’s demolition, along with what the eventual visitor center on its site will look like.

The news represents a step into the concrete planning for the facility following its announcement in January.

“This is going to be a huge transformational thing, bringing visitors to the city of Wheeling and through this we’ll be able to welcome everyone and also tell our story through a heritage center. So it’s going to be really exciting.” Scott Schenerlein, Executive Director for Wheeling Heritage

“Our mission is to unlock a neighborhood’s highest potential. This site in particular, I think, has to be one of the nicest ones of America with the views that you have to Ohio Valley right next to the Suspension Bridge with the I-70 corridor.” Jim Ambrose, President, Tipping Point

But taking down the Wheeling Inn is far from a simple demolition.

They have to figure out how to do it without impacting the nearby Suspension Bridge, and what to do with the asbestos in the building.

Its construction along the hillside also represents an engineering headache.

But it will all be worth it for a way to welcome I-70 travelers…as it will be the very first one in West Virginia.

They say we may see flat land where the Inn used to be as early as August of next year.