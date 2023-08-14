WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling Firefighters came together Monday morning at the site of their new headquarters to commemorate the completion of all the structural steel.

Wheeling Fire Department held a tree topping ceremony this morning to commemorate the completion of all the steel structure for their new headquarters. Find out more details at https://t.co/APd67xUd9l

The department held a tree topping ceremony and raised an American flag, signifying that the building has reached the sky with no loss of life or injury.

The 26,000 square foot building will allow Wheeling Fire and EMS to better serve the friendly city with top of the art technology.

“This new headquarters is going to give us a lot of upgrades as far as space, storage, technology and things like that. It’s going to serve our firefighters and the community much better.” JIM BLAZIER | FIRE CHEIF, WHEELING

“Our ability to respond quickly to the downtown area, it has a lot of advantages over what we’re in now, both size and structure. And it’s an all-around good thing for sure.” JASON MILTON | EMS DIRECTOR, WHEELING FIRE DEPT.

Firefighters involved in the planning process and those who will be stationed at the new headquarters are signing one of the steel beams that will be displayed for generations to come.

The new $9 million headquarters is expected to reach completion by this December.