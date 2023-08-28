Former publisher and general manager of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register, G. Ogden Nutting, died on Friday at the age of 87 according to The Intelligencer.

Nutting, who was a prominent community member, served on numerous boards across the Ohio Valley and was inducted into the Wheeling Hall of Fame in 2013.

Throughout his life, Nutting was honored with various awards including the “Distinguished West Virginian” Award, presented by former West Virginia Governor Bob Wise, the “Building a Better Community” award in 2018 from The United Way, and the Adam R. Kelly Premier Journalist award from the West Virginia Press Association.

Nutting joined a partnership group with Kevin McClatchy in 1996 to make sure the Pittsburgh Pirates stayed in Pittsburgh. Nutting was also involved in the design of PNC Park which has been acclaimed as one of Major League Baseball’s most beautiful parks.